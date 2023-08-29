Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

O traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 3,454,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

