WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.47. 200,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 259,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $673.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCLD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 677.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.