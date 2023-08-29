Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Wix.com worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Wix.com by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Wix.com stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. 215,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,045. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

