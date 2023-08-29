WOO Network (WOO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $310.63 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $310.63 million and $18.74 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,869,136 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

