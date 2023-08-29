Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Workday from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.71.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

