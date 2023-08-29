Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.08. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of -492.29, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.