Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.71.

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.29, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.08.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

