Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $169.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.71.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of -492.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

