WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 2%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,619,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,086,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WW International

WW International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.