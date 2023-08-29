Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Xencor has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.