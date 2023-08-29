Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 651,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

