XSGD Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $45.83 million and approximately $412,444.94 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

