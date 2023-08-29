YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.32 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.32 million and approximately $2,676.15 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003837 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00002922 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $29,230.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

