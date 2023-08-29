ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0505

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $469,317.06 and approximately $26.62 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00095731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027904 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

