Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (ZIONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZIONL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 1,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

