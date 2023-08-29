Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.612 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

