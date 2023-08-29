Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.612 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
