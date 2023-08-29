Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on September 15th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3879 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ZIONP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.75.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.