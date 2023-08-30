11,660 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 2,472,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

