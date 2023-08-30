12,649 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,649 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 492,174 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,308.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Peabody Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,468,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

BTU traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,183. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

