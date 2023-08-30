1,300 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

