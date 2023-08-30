150 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $285.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

