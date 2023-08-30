15,500 Shares in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Acquired by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFLI shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,474. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Featured Stories

