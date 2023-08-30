19,987 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,792,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $6,007,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 82,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,458. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

