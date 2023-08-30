20,865,613 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,865,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Alphabet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.28. 9,651,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,459,324. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $137.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

