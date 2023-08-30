222,803 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 222,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,801. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

