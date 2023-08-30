3,000 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $83,445,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 104.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,794,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,279,000 after buying an additional 2,960,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

