38,900 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,346. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $552.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.