4,242 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,245.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,248,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,183,340,000 after buying an additional 1,249,968 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.27. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a market cap of $458.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

