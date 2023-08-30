4,476 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after buying an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

MNST traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 974,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,893. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

