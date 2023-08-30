7,592 Shares in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAMC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund invests in US mid-cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PAMC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

