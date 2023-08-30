8,760 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

