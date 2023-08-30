Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Accenture worth $195,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 896,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,250,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.78. The stock had a trading volume of 777,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

