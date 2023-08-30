Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 9,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.