Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $130,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 760,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,257. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.