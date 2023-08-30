Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $65,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after buying an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 742,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

