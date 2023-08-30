aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.49 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. aelf has a market capitalization of $199.29 million and $24.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002291 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,346,585 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

