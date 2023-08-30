Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.