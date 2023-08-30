Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,140. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.59.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

