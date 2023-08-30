Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

In other Alpha Teknova news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

