AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 2,288 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

