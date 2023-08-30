AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,374,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,787 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 562.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock valued at $262,196,396. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

