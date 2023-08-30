AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $541.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,381. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

