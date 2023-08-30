AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $334,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.70. 7,884,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,801,705. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.30. The company has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.