AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $328.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.