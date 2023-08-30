AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 2.25% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $29.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

