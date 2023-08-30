AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 525.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after buying an additional 519,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.69. 713,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,698. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.04 and its 200 day moving average is $399.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

