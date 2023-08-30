AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQAL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,351. The stock has a market cap of $654.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

