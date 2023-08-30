AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 550,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

