Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Down 3.4%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 52,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 146,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

ALPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a market cap of $633.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

