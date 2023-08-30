Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.49. 332,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,213,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Specifically, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $1,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,960,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $1,228,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock worth $952,150 and sold 325,000 shares worth $1,806,000. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Altus Power Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Altus Power by 6.8% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

